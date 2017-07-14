Hazard recovery gathers pace

Eden Hazard is hoping to make Chelsea’s tour of the Far East on Tuesday, as he recovers from his ankle fracture injury.

The Belgian international suffered the injury last month and is not due to return to full training for six weeks, according to The London Evening Standard.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been frustrated in his attempts to add to Chelsea’s attacking department, with Romelu Lukaku joining Manchester United, and the future of Diego Costa still uncertain.

The Italian is hoping that adding Hazard to the squad, despite his lack of fitness, will be of benefit and wants him to be present at training.

Chelsea will continually consult their medical department, and will not risk taking Hazard in the trip if he could jeopardise his recovery.

Conte’s side will face Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan on their tour and even if Hazard does make the trip, he is not expected to be fit for the start of the season.

Hazard gave Chelsea fans the news they wanted to hear earlier in the week by reportedly telling Zinedine Zidane that he would not be joining him at Real Madrid. Hazard has been continually linked with Madrid in recent years and is seen in many quarters as Cristiano Ronaldo’s natural heir at the Bernabeu.