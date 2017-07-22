(Photo) Barca star Neymar fuels transfer talk with Instagram post amid PSG rumours

Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar has fuelled the transfer talk surrounding his future at the club with a post on Instagram, following the rumours that the winger is set to make a £197M move to Ligue 1 side PSG.

Neymar, who has been constantly linked with a move to the French side in recent weeks, posted a picture of himself at Barcelona training with a questioned look on his face.

Is this is a sign that Neymar is questioning whether his future lies in Spain with Barca, or in Paris with PSG, only time will tell.