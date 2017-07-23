Chelsea boss plans to carry on summer spending-spree

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly targeting a number of other players to rebuild his title-winning Blues squad, with the Italian set to go on a huge spending-spree in order to do so, according to the Telegraph.

Conte, who arrived at the west London club last summer, winning the title in his debut season, has already broken the club’s record this summer, after spending a reported £58M on Real Madrid and Spain forward Alvaro Morata, as per the Telegraph, however the Italian has sent out the message during pre-season that more players are required at the club.

Chelsea have let a number of players go already this summer, with John Terry, Nathan Ake, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah already having departed Stamford Bridge, with striker Diego Costa is also reportedly on his way out of the club along with midfielder Nemanja Matic, as reported by the Telegraph.

The Blues have already spent more than £130M on players this summer report the Telegraph, as Tiemoue Bakayoko, Willy Caballero and Antonio Rudiger having already joined Alvaro Morata in signing for the club.

Should Chelsea go on the spending-spree that boss Conte wishes to, its’s going to be hard to look past the Blues retaining their Premier League title this season.