(Photo) £52m Man City target drops major hint he’ll be sixth summer signing

Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy has seemingly all-but confirmed he’s bound for Man City as he was pictured taking a flight to Los Angeles to undergo his medical and complete his move.

Having impressed last season for the Ligue 1 champions, Mendy has been heavily linked with an exit all summer with Pep Guardiola pushing himself to the front of the queue.

As reported by Manchester Evening News, it’s going to cost them as the Frenchman will arrive in a staggering £52m move, while as seen in the tweet below, he’s en route to the US where City are currently continuing their pre-season preparations.

It’s been a busy few weeks for Man City and Guardiola, as they’ve already brought in five new faces this summer with Bernardo Silva, Ederson, Kyle Walker, Douglas Luiz and Danilo, who signed on Sunday, all joining the club.

Guardiola needed to address his lack of options in the full back positions and he’s certainly done that, and now it just remains to be seen where else he believes needs to be looked at.

As per BBC Sport, this deal will send City’s spending this summer spiralling to more than £175m, while they’ll now break the transfer record for the most expensive defender for the second time in just a week with Walker holding it for just a few days after his £50m move from Tottenham.