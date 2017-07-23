(Photo) Barcelona star contradicts transfer rumours with Instagram post

Barcelona and Brazil star Neymar has contradicted reports that he is unhappy at the club by posting a picture on Instagram of himself celebrating a goal in the side’s 2-1 win over Juventus yesterday.

Neymar, who is being heavily linked with a world-record £197M move to French side PSG,
posted a picture of himself celebrating his second goal in the Blaurgrana’s 2-1 International Champions Cup win over Juventus yesterday along with the caption “For you, all honor and glory”

Is this is a sign that the Brazilian superstar is set to stay with the Spanish giants? we’ll just have to wait and see.

Para ti, toda honra e toda glória ????

A post shared by Nj ?? ? neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

