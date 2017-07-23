Real Madrid boss Zidane confident 42-goal forward will stay

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is confident that Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo will stay the club for the next “two or three years”, as reported by Sky Sports.

Ronaldo, who managed to bag an impressive 42 goals in 46 games for Los Blancos last season as the Spanish side won both La Liga and the Champions League, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bernabeu this summer after reports emerged that the player was unhappy at the club, as per Sky Sports.

According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with the club, after the Spanish side failed to show their support for the forward in regards to his dispute with Spanish tax authorities.

With Ronaldo looking almost certain to stay at the Spanish champions for the next few seasons, it’ll he a huge boost for Los Blancos, as the club look to improve on the four trophies they won under Zinedine Zidane last season.