Man City take spending to £200m+ after £52m signing solves major Guardiola headache

Man City have completed the signing of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, with the move believed to have cost them around £52m to take their summer spending past the £200m mark.

The Premier League side have officially announced that Mendy has signed a five-year deal with the club, while The Guardian note that the fee is believed to be around £52m.

It was certainly a necessary signing given Gael Clichy was released this summer, while Aleksandar Kolarov was sold to Roma this week as Pep Guardiola was left well short of full-back options in general.

The Spanish tactician has added Kyle Walker and Danilo on the right side, and combined with the arrivals of Douglas Luiz, Bernardo Silva and Ederson, that’s the sixth signing of the summer of the City which sees their spending move beyond £200m.

Whether the new additions have the desired effect remains to be seen, but City have spent a lot of money and the hierarchy will now be expecting results and trophies from Guardiola having now given him a squad that certainly now feels like his own.

Mendy impressed for Monaco last season as he helped them to the Ligue 1 title and he will of course be reunited with former teammate Silva, and he couldn’t hide his delight over completing his move to the Etihad when speaking to the club’s official site.

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining Manchester City,” Mendy said. “They are one of Europe’s leading clubs and in Pep Guardiola they have a manager committed to playing attacking football. I am sure that over the next few years we will be successful.”