Man Utd and Tottenham on high alert, £50m-rated target will 100 percent leave this summer

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Ross Barkley will definitely be leaving this summer, which could now spark Man Utd and Tottenham into action.

The Dutch tactician has revealed that Barkley informed him at the end of last season that he wouldn’t be signing a new contract worth more than £100,000-a-week, and so in turn he has confidently suggested that the 23-year-old will “yes, 100%” be leaving Goodison Park this summer, as per The Guardian.

It remains to be seen whether or not the club’s £50m valuation is met though, as Tottenham have long been interested in the England international but they are hoping that Everton drop their demands.

Further, it’s added that chairman Daniel Levy isn’t keen on splashing out £100k-a-week wages on Barkley, and so the financial aspect of the deal could rule Tottenham out.

It’s unlikely that Man Utd will have those same issues if they’re keen on the player, and it’s said in the report that Barkley is open to the idea of a move to Old Trafford.

However, Jose Mourinho’s interest isn’t as strong as Mauricio Pochettino, and so it may well be a waiting game to see who blinks first to allow him to move on this summer.

The Guardian note that Koeman still wants to sign three more players this summer, with Gylfi Sigurdsson at the top of his list and is likely to cost a significant amount, which could be funded by the sale of their contract rebel.

Add another striker and defensive cover to the mix and Koeman will need significant funds, so now it remains to be seen whether or not an agreement is reached to suit all parties over Barkley, with Everton having already spent almost £100m this summer on new signings to bolster the squad and bridge the gap to the top six.