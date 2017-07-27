(Video) Barcelona pull Man Utd apart as defensive error helps Neymar finish classy goal

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Man Utd in Jose Mourinho’s side’s final game of their US tour, with Neymar’s first-half goal proving to be the difference at FedEx field.

The Brazilian superstar continues to face speculation over his future off the pitch, but he remains focused on it as he continued his fine pre-season form.

While the Catalan giants were a menace throughout the opening half, it was this sweeping move that helped unlock United, although Antonio Valencia won’t be best pleased with his efforts in halting Neymar’s chance in the box.

In turn, it was United’s first defeat of their pre-season tour as they sign off in disappointment ahead of returning to Europe to prepare for the UEFA Super Cup clash with Real Madrid on August 8.

There were still positives to take from the game, namely David De Gea’s excellent form, but it was Neymar who stole the show for the opening 45 minutes before being replaced as he provided a reminder to Barcelona as to what he can offer.

With rumours of a move to Paris Saint-Germain refusing to go away, it remains to be seen whether or not Barcelona are set to lose one of their most prized assets with the feared ‘MSN’ trident still at risk of being broken apart.