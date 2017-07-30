Out-of-favour Bayern starlet set leave club in £36M AC Milan move, talks in advanced stages

AC Milan are in advanced talks with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich over the potential transfer of out-of-favour Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches, with the player set to move on a season-long loan with the option to buy, according to CalcioMercato.

As per CalcioMercato, Sanches is eager on moving to Italy with Milan, and the player is ready to reject offers from Chelsea and Manchester United in favour of a move to the San Siro.

Bayern had previously asked for £43M for the 20-year-old, however the club have reconsidered, and have informed Milan that they would be willing to let the midfielder leave on loan in a deal that includes the option to buy, as reported by CalcoioMercato.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are asking for a loan fee of around £4.5M, with the option of selling the player once the loan has ended next summer, however according to CalcioMercato, Milan are offering less than that, with the two clubs reportedly still negotiating a fee for the player.

Should Sanches end up swapping Munich for Milan, the Serie A side look to have a potential superstar on their hands as they look to win their first league title since 2012.