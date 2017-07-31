Advanced talks over €85m Liverpool sale, WhatsApp chat offers new destination

Reports in Spain have suggested that Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho will become a Barcelona player this summer, but Neymar might have something to say about it.

As per Sport, negotiations are at a very advanced stage between Liverpool and Barcelona, although there is no agreement over a transfer fee as of yet.

It’s claimed that Coutinho’s will is going to be key in this scenario as he has already expressed his desire to leave Liverpool for the Catalan giants and has agreed on personal terms, and that could be a determining factoring pushing the move through.

Liverpool reportedly want to deal with the situation in a more calm fashion, but Barca are keen to push ahead as they know that if they receive €200m+ for Neymar who has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks, then the Premier League outfit will undoubtedly raise their demands further.

It’s suggested that Barca want Coutinho for between €70m and €85m, but they will not go higher as now the wait goes on to see if the two parties can reach an agreement.

However, there could be a joker in the pack in the form of Neymar, as Sport also report how the Brazilian international has been trying to convince his compatriot to join him in Paris via WhatsApp.

It’s unclear how the Spanish publication have managed to get access or knowledge of the conversation, but they claim that Neymar is trying to convince Coutinho to snub Barcelona and move to France with him.

In addition, it’s unclear as to how PSG could afford both deals without falling foul of Financial Fair Play issues, but it looks as though there could be serious movement in the coming weeks with both Neymar and Coutinho at the centre of exciting transfer talk.