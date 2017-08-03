25-year-old Arsenal midfielder willing to fight for Gunners place, Sampdoria interested in move for England star

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is determined to stay at the club beyond this summer and fight for his place in Arsene Wenger’s starting line-up, despite the player attracting interest from Serie A side Sampdoria, according to the Telegraph.

Wilshere, who spent last season on loan at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, return to training this week following the leg fracture he suffered whilst on loan at the Cherries as reported the Telegraph, with the England international still believing that he as a future at the club beyond next summer, which is when his current Gunners deal expires.

As per the Telegraph, former Bolton loanee Wilshere would surely come into first-team contention at the Emirates should he manage to keep himself fit, despite tough competition from teammates Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny.

Wilshere is set to face even more competition in the centre of the park this season, as the Gunners are reportedly interested in Nice star Jean-Michel Seri, as well as how boss Arsene Wenger decides to use midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this season and whether Spaniard Santi Cazorla can find the form we know he is capable of, report the Telegraph.

Should Wilshere still be at the Emirates after August 31st, it’ll be interesting to see whether the England star can overcome all the midfield competition at the club and command a starting place in Arsene Wenger’s side.