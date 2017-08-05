Man Utd on red alert, La Liga superstar admits he wants England return

Man Utd will reportedly have been alerted by the news that Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he wants a return to England.

The 32-year-old left Old Trafford in 2009 having already established himself as one of the best players in the world, but has certainly gone on to cement that spot during his time in Spain.

Ronaldo has won four Champions League trophies as well as three Premier League and two La Liga titles, along with a whole host of other winners medals and individual accolades.

As noted by The Express though, all is not well currently as he continues to fight a court case for alleged tax fraud, and he has conceded that he would like to return to England. Whether that’s to play up to the court or if he has genuine aspirations of doing so is unclear at this stage.

“I never had any problem in England which is why I’d like to return.

“I always paid my taxes, always. In England and In Spain. And I always paid. As you know, I can not hide anything, it would be ridiculous on my part to do such a thing.

“I am an open book. you don’t need to do anything but type my name into Google and everything about Cristiano comes out. For example, Forbes magazine releases all of my earnings.”

It remains to be seen how difficult a move back to England, and possibly United, would be for Ronaldo now, as it would still take a significant transfer fee, while working with Jose Mourinho again may not be something that’s on his immediate to-do list.

Nevertheless, there is no doubt over the fact that the club’s supporters have always remained hopeful that he would one day return to Man Utd, and they may yet get their wish, however unlikely it still seems.