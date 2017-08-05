Man Utd starlet undergoes medical, Mourinho set to ship him out on loan

Man Utd left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has reportedly undergone a medical at Leeds United ahead of completing a one-year loan deal.

The 20-year-old was also sent out on loan last season as he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers, but he made just seven appearances during that stint as Sky Sports note that he was criticised over his fitness levels too.

In turn, he seemingly hasn’t done enough to convince Jose Mourinho this summer that he’s ready to stay at Old Trafford and play a role for him this season, and instead he’s bound for Elland Road.

Mourinho has in fact never given Borthwick-Jackson a game since he took charge at Man Utd last summer, and that’s undoubtedly an ominous sign for the youngster as he will harbour ambitions of making the grade at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, for now the best he can do is impress at Leeds as having failed to feature in pre-season, he will now be forced to prove his quality elsewhere and he should hope to help the club secure promotion this year which will ultimately lead for the desired end result for both parties.

Time will tell if Borthwick-Jackson returns to Man Utd next summer with a chance of making an impression under Mourinho, but for now it doesn’t look likely.