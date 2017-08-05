(Photo) Arsenal ace silences contract talk for now, ready for new season

You may have heard that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has just 12 months remaining on his current contract. However, that isn’t his main priority right now.

Speculation has been rife over several key Arsenal players this summer with Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain just two other names in a similar contract situation.

However, despite ongoing talk of exits this summer in order to avoid losing them for nothing, Arsene Wenger has remained adamant that they will all stay for another season at least, while Ozil has constantly posted throughout pre-season to suggest that he isn’t thinking about anything else other than helping Arsenal secure success this coming campaign.

That was the theme again on Friday as he took to Instagram as seen below, with a caption: “Gunners! Only two days until we’re back at Wembley.”

That doesn’t really sound like a player who could be on his way out of the club before the end of the month, as along with the club’s supporters and everyone connected with Arsenal, he’s ready to kick off the new season against Chelsea in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

It seems none of the big-name stars will be leaving this summer, but how many of them will eventually sign new contracts?