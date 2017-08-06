(Watch) New Arsenal star Sead Kolasinac shows exactly why he was signed, scores powerful header on debut to put Gunners level against rivals Chelsea

New Arsenal signing Sead Kolasinac showed exactly why he was signed by Arsene Wenger, as the defender scored a powerful header past Chelsea man Courtois to draw the Gunners level in their Community Shield match against rivals Chelsea.

Kolasinac, who was brought in for on a free transfer from Bundesliga side Schalke, found himself on the end of midfielder Granit Xhaka’s header to draw his side level against 10-man Chelsea.

Should Arsenal go on to win this tie, it’ll be Kolasinac’s strike will surely be seen as the turning point in the match, as the Gunners look to win their second Community Shield in three years.