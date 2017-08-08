(Watch) New £90M Man United man Lukaku redeems himself with strike following embarrassing open-goal miss

New £90M Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku redeemed himself with by pulling one back for the Red Devils having previously embarrassed himself by missing an open goal in United European Super Cup match against Real Madrid.

Lukaku, who joined Jose Mourinho’s side from Everton for a fee of around £90M according to the Daily Mail, halved his side’s deficit with a rebounded finish after having previously missed an open goal after record signing Paul Pogba saw his effort saved by Keylor Navas.

With instinctive positioning like that from Lukaku, it’s shouldn’t be surprising to many should the Belgian improve on the 25 league goals he managed for the Toffees last season.

