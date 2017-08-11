Tottenham face yet another transfer headache, could demand £100m+ for Barcelona target

Barcelona are reportedly set to switch their attention away from Philippe Coutinho and could now explore a swoop for Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen.

The Catalan giants are desperately trying to bring in reinforcements this summer, with a replacement for Neymar and a long-term successor to Andres Iniesta on their agenda.

After Liverpool made it clear on Friday that Coutinho would be going nowhere with owners FSG releasing an official statement to quash the rumour, The Independent claim that is going to result in a major issue for Tottenham with Barca making initial moves through intermediaries to try and sign Eriksen.

There’s no denying that the Danish international has what it takes to fit in at the Nou Camp, with his technical quality and creativity impressing many, particularly last season.

Eriksen ended the campaign with 12 goals and 23 assists in 48 appearances in all competitions, and it seems that form could land him a big move to Barcelona.

However, there will be a major stumbling block in the move as far as the La Liga giants are concerned, and that centres around the 25-year-old’s price-tag.

It’s claimed in the report from the Independent that Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy could demand more than £100m given that they sold right-back Kyle Walker for £50m to Manchester City earlier this summer, and so Barca will have to dig deep into their pockets.

Eriksen has over three years remaining on his current contract with Spurs, but time will now tell whether or not he’s going to cut short his stay in London, provided that Tottenham are even interested in listening to offers with Mauricio Pochettino desperate to avoid losing any more key players.