(Video) Magical Eriksen assist is must-see as Tottenham ace unlocks Newcastle for Alli goal

A moment of magic from Christian Eriksen and a super finish from Dele Alli helped Tottenham to a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The hosts were in the game up until captain Jonjo Shelvey was giving his marching orders for a moment of stupidity having stood on Alli’s ankle.

After that, Spurs had the space and time to start to pick their opponents off, and it was Eriksen who floated in a delightful ball into the box with Alli stretching to meet his delivery and divert it into the back of the net.

Dele Alli gets Spurs off the mark in the 2017/18 Premier League season! Sky Sports Premier League now. https://t.co/liyLUNU4HN — Sky Sports PL ? (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2017

It was a wonderful goal from a Tottenham perspective and just what Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted to see from his players on what looked set to be a frustrating afternoon.

Ben Davies popped up just minutes later to double their lead and seal all three points, with Tottenham starting the new campaign with a win and a timely boost for all concerned amid ongoing issues with their lack of activity this summer in the transfer market.