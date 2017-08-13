(Video) Magical Eriksen assist is must-see as Tottenham ace unlocks Newcastle for Alli goal

Posted by
(Video) Magical Eriksen assist is must-see as Tottenham ace unlocks Newcastle for Alli goal

A moment of magic from Christian Eriksen and a super finish from Dele Alli helped Tottenham to a win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday.

The hosts were in the game up until captain Jonjo Shelvey was giving his marching orders for a moment of stupidity having stood on Alli’s ankle.

After that, Spurs had the space and time to start to pick their opponents off, and it was Eriksen who floated in a delightful ball into the box with Alli stretching to meet his delivery and divert it into the back of the net.

It was a wonderful goal from a Tottenham perspective and just what Mauricio Pochettino would have wanted to see from his players on what looked set to be a frustrating afternoon.

Ben Davies popped up just minutes later to double their lead and seal all three points, with Tottenham starting the new campaign with a win and a timely boost for all concerned amid ongoing issues with their lack of activity this summer in the transfer market.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top