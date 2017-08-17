Chelsea’s move for 27-year-old PSG star falls through, Blues pull-out of negotiations after growing impatient with French side

Chelsea have shelved negotiations with PSG for Poland star Grzegorz Krychowiak after the Premier League side grew impatient with the French club, after they took too long with their negotiations for Brazilian star Neymar, according to the Express.

Kyrchowiak joined the former Ligue 1 champions from Sevilla last summer, but has since struggled to hold-down a first-team place for the French side as per the Metro, with the Poland international having only made 19 appearances in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side last season.

The story, which was also reported by French news outlet L’Equipe, states that PSG are looking to clear out their squad this summer, with Krychowiak expected to be one of the many players who is shipped out of the club.

L’Equipe also state that Chelsea were interested in signing the 27-year-old, however the London club have since put a hold to negotiations, after the French club were to busy dealing with the world-record transfer of Neymar, which caused Antonio Conte’s side to grow impatient and thus shelve talks.

L’Equipe also reported that Chelsea were willing to make a substantial offer for Krychowiak, however the Blues’ impatience caused the move to potential move to fall through.

Should Chelsea decide to not go back in for Krychowiak, it’ll be worthwhile seeing who the Blues turn their attentions to next, as boss Antonio Conte looks to bolster his squad before the transfer window shuts on August 31st.