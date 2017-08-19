Stoke 1-0 Arsenal player ratings: 5/10 for £52M Lacazette as Stoke ‘keeper picks up MOTM with 8/10 performance

New signing Jese Rodriguez scored on his Premier League debut for Stoke as the Potters scraped past Arsenal to condemn the Gunners to their first league defeat of the season.

Jese, who joined Mark Hughes’ side earlier this week on-loan from Ligue 1 side PSG, scored just after half-time with his left foot after being put through by Saido Berahino with what turned out to be the only goal of the game as his side secured their first win of the new Premier League season.

Arsenal thought they’d equalised in the 73rd minute after new summer signing Alexandre Lacazette, who joined the north London club for £52M according to Sky Sports, fired the ball past the vastly impressive Jack Butland in the Stoke goal, however the Frenchman’s strike was ruled out for offside, with replays showing that the goal should have stood, much to the delight of the home fans.

The first half was a pretty even affair between the two sides, with both having chances to take the lead, with the away side thinking they should’ve had a penalty after defender Hector Bellerin was taken down by forward Mame Biram Diouf, however referee Andre Marriner waved away the protests from the away side.

Having found themselves 1-0 down to Jese’s strike, Arsene Wenger’s side pushed for an equaliser throughout the entire second half, with the forward Danny Welbeck almost finding a goal for the Gunners, however the England international was kept out by his compatriot Butland in the Potters goal after the ‘keeper pulled off a smart save to deny the Arsenal man.

Arsenal came closest to equalising right at the end of added time, as Olivier Giroud saw his 94th minute header go inches wide of the post, with Butland left stranded in the Stoke goal.

For Stoke, it was a well-deserved victory as Mark Hughes side secured their first three points of the season following this impressive win over (somewhat) rivals Arsenal.

For Arsenal, the loss only highlighted the problems in the Gunners’ backline, with it looking as if Arsene Wenger needs to go back into the transfer market should his side want to mount a serious title-challenge this season.

Stoke City player ratings: Butland 8, Zouma 7, Shawcross 7, Cameron 6, Diouf 6, Fletcher 6, Allen 7, Pieters 6, Shaqiri 6, Jese 7, Choupo-Moting 6

Substitutes: Berahino 7, Sobhi 6, Crouch N/A

Arsenal player ratings: Cech 6, Mustafi 5, Monreal 6, Kolasinac 6, Oxlade-Chamberlain 6, Ramsey 6, Xhaka 6, Bellerin 6, Ozil 6, Welbeck 6, Lacazette 5

Substitutes: Giroud 6, Walcott 6, Iwobi 6,