Nottingham Forest have bid rejected for former Three Lions shot-stopper

Rangers have reportedly rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for goalkeeper Jack Butland.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper has impressed since joining the Scottish Premiership side in the summer as a free agent, following his departure from Crystal Palace. He solidified his position as the primary goalkeeper at Ibrox, succeeding the legendary Allan McGregor. However, his outstanding performances have attracted interest from clubs in England, with Nottingham Forest reportedly making a move for him, per a report from the Daily Record.

The former England international would be a good addition for Nottingham Forest, especially given his current impeccable form.

STV reports that the English Premier League team’s bid for the English goalkeeper has been rejected by Rangers, who have also issued a hands-off warning. Former Rangers sports director Ross Wilson currently holds the position of Chief Football Officer at Forest.

Butland has made 22 league appearances for Philippe Clement’s team this season, conceding only 11 goals in the Premiership. His impressive form has led to speculation about a potential return to Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2024.

It seems that the Reds would have to splash the cash on Butland if they are to pry him away from the Glasgow club this window.