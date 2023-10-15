Wayne Rooney eyeing up former England teammate as first Birmingham City signing

Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering making a move for his former international teammate Jack Butland in the upcoming January window.

The Manchester United legend started his new job as Birmingham City manager on Wednesday, replacing John Eustace as head coach.

Currently 6th in the Championship, Rooney will aim to restore the Blues back to the Premier League and reportedly has his eyes fixed on a former teammate to help get him there.

According to the Sun, Butland is at the top of his transfer shortlist.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper only joined Rangers in the summer after his Crystal Palace contract expired but Rooney is keen on bringing him back to Birmingham.

Speaking after his appointment, he made his ambitions for the forthcoming season very clear.

‘We will push for promotion this year of course.’ Rooney said via Mail Online.

‘With the players we brought in during the summer, it’s an ambition of ours. It’s something we will certainly push for. The goal is to get the club back to the Premier League.’

The 37-year-old just left his job at DC United at the start of the month after his contract expired and will hope to have a successful second stint in England.