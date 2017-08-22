Liverpool and Chelsea suffer big blow as European giants set to swoop for £36m target

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on bringing Chelsea and Liverpool target Julian Draxler to the Allianz Arena before the transfer window shuts later this month.

The Sun reported on Monday that the Bundesliga champions are set to pay the £36.5m asking price PSG have set, with the paper claiming the German has no future at the club due to the arrival of world-record signing Neymar.

The 23-year-old grabbed the eye of top European clubs during his spell with Wolfsburg before PSG signed the winger in January for £40m, per The Guardian, and has netted 10 times in 25 games since his arrival.

According to The Sun, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all contacted the French outfit about signing the Germany international but are set to fall short as Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti prepares to launch a bid for the player.

Ancelotti is aiming to bolster his roster in an attempt to make a Champions League charge after being knocked out in the quarter-final stage last year by eventual winners Real Madrid.

In today’s market £36m for such a talent is considered a snip, which is why it is likely that this will not be the last of what we hear in the Draxler transfer tale.