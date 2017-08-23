Man City £52m new boy in more trouble, yet to make debut for club

Man City new boy Benjamin Mendy is in yet more trouble, as he prepares to make his debut for the side.

Mendy was issued a parking fine yesterday, adding to his troubles since joining Man City in a £52m deal from Monaco.

According to reports in the Daily Mail, Mendy was given the ticket yesterday after illegally parking his £250k Ferrari outside his hotel.

Man City have yet to see their new man in competitive action, with Mendy currently sidelined with a thigh injury.

Yet the defender has already raised eyebrows with his social media comments as he settles into life in England.

Mendy used Twitter to goad Brighton’s Lewis Dunk for his own goal during Brighton’s 2-0 defeat to Man City. Despite criticism from Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, Mendy was at it again last weekend, as he joked about Michy Batshuayi’s own goal for Chelsea agains Tottenham.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has already warned his new signing as to his conduct. As reported in the Daily Star Guardiola said, “”I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what he said.”

“But of course the private life is the private life. He has to respect the social media in what is happening with the club and the opponent.”