“I am back to finish what I started” 28-goal Man United hero returns to Old Trafford on a one-year deal

Manchester United have re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic on a new one-year contract following his release from the club at the end of last season.

According to The Daily Star, the striker will wear the number ten, with summer signing Romelu Lukaku having already pinched the number nine shirt he wore last year.

The paper says boss Jose Mourinho stated:

“We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. “I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.”

The Sweden international netted 28 times in 46 games across all competitions for Mourinho’s men on the way to League Cup and Europa League glory.

Ibrahimovic is expected to make his Old Trafford return in December as he still nurses a knee ligament injury that he suffered playing for United in their Europa League quarter-final tie with Anderlecht back in March.

The Red Devil’s decided to release the player at the end of the year after refusing the chance to trigger a 12-month extension in his £300,000 contract, per The Daily Star. He had been a free agent ever since.

No news has yet broke on what wages the superstar will receive, although it may be significantly less than his previous salary.

Speaking on the new deal, the Swedish forward said:

“I am back to finish what I started. It was always mine and the club’s intention for me to stay. “I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch.”

The Independent reported earlier this month that part of the deal for the former PSG man could include a coaching role once he decides to hang up his boots, although this is yet to be confirmed or denied.

Ibrahimovic later tweeted a photo with the caption: “I UNITED it @ManUtd”.