30-year-old Chelsea star being targeted by Premier League side, club set to swoop for out-of-favour Blues forward

Newcastle are set to offer Chelsea forward Loic Remy the chance to revive his Premier League career by moving to St James’ Park this summer, according to the Express.

Remy, who managed an impressive 14 goals in 27 league games during his loan spell for the Magpies from QPR in the 2013/14 season, has been told that he isn’t part of Blues boss Antonio Conte’s plans for this coming season as per the Express.

Remy, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, is being targeted by Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, with the Magpies boss having freed up funds in order to make a move for the 30-year-old France international, as reported by the Express.

As written by the Express, Newcastle are set to face competition from La Liga side Las Palmas in the race to sign Remy, however Swansea will not be able to make a move for the forward as they already have Tammy Abraham on loan from the Premier League champions.

Should Remy end up leaving Stamford Bridge for a move to St James’ Park, it’ll be worthwhile keeping an eye on whether the 30-year-old can replicate the form we saw him achieve during his time at the club four seasons ago.