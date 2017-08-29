Chelsea star nearing £30M move away from Blues, player desperate to secure move back to former club

Chelsea and Spain forward Diego Costa is edging ever closer to securing a move away from the club, with the Blues reportedly close on agree a deal for the player with Atletico Madrid for around £30M, according to the Mirror.

As per the Mirror, 22-goal Costa is desperate to secure a move back to his former club Atletico, however the Blues have been driving a hard bargain over the player’s future, with the two clubs reportedly close to agreeing a £30M deal for the Spaniard.

Atletico are yet to find a club to loan Costa to should they get a deal for the player over the line report the Mirror, as the La Liga giants cannot play the forward due to the transfer embargo that the league have placed on Diego Simeone’s side.

Costa is currently in a standoff with the Blues, with there being little chances of the player ever playing for the west London side ever again as the forward is yet to return to the club this season following the summer break, as reported by the Mirror.

As written by the Mirror, Everton are interested in taking Costa on loan until January, with manager Ronald Koeman reportedly weighing up a move for the 28-year-old.

Should Costa end up swapping Stamford Bridge for the Wanda Metropolitano, it’ll be worthwhile seeing what club the Spanish side decide to loan the forward to.