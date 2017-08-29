Liverpool eye three more signings worth £180m this summer after securing Naby Keita for next season

Liverpool fans are in for an exciting finals three days of transfer-window openness.

The club’s official website confirmed on Tuesday morning that midfielder Naby Keita will sign from RB Leipzig next summer, but the Reds are not done yet.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are keen to add more players who can play this season and are eyeing three targets worth £180m.

The newspaper claims that landing Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, valued at £70m and £75m respectively, are top priorities for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

However, Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a £35m alternative, per the same source.

The transfer window will officially close for English clubs at 11pm on Thursday night.

Liverpool have made a strong start to their 2017-18 Premier League campaign, with Sunday’s 4-0 win over rivals Arsenal giving Klopp’s team seven points from their opening three matches.

The Reds travel to Manchester City next after the international break. Their squad could look very different by then.