AC Milan transfer news: Two starlets set to arrive in January, misfit to join €20m ace in leaving

AC Milan have reportedly already put the pieces in place to snap up Genoa youngsters Pietro Pellegri and Eddy Salcedo in January.

The Rossoneri signed 11 new players this summer to rebuild Vincenzo Montella’s squad, and will now hope that it’s more than enough to help him secure Champions League football for next season.

However, the work is seemingly set to continue in the coming months for CEO Marco Fassone and sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli, as the pair could be looking at January deals already.

According to Calciomercato, as per Tuttosport, Milan have already secured a deal for Pellegri, a highly-rated 16-year-old striker at Genoa who has been tipped for a bright future. Meanwhile, MilanNews.it report that his teammate Salcedo, 15, could also be on his way to the San Siro.

Naturally, given their ages they won’t be expected to make an immediate impact for Milan, but they have certainly been scouted and the Italian giants believe that they could be key components in their youth team with a view of eventually maturing and developing into first-team stars.

As for exits, Gianluca Di Marzio confirms that M’Baye Niang sealed his departure from Milan and signed a contract with Torino for a deal reportedly worth around €20m including bonuses.

The inconsistent winger will join on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy next summer, and so he’ll look forward to a new chapter in his career under former boss Sinisa Mihajlovic after failing to fully reach his potential and convince during his spell with Milan.

He may not be the only one to seal a late exit from the Rossoneri either, as MilanNews.it report that Fassone left the door open to an exit for Jose Sosa last night when speaking to reporters. The transfer window is still open in Turkey, and the Argentine could find his way back there in the coming days after just one season in Italy having now fallen down the pecking order following the arrivals of Lucas Biglia, Franck Kessie and Hakan Calhanoglu.