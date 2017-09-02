Tottenham to beat Chelsea to cut-price January deal for £30m target

Tottenham will reportedly step up their efforts to sign Everton ace Ross Barkley in the January transfer window and will likely look for a cut-price deal.

The 23-year-old was expected to complete a move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day on Thursday, but he turned down a move to Stamford Bridge at the last minute, although The Express note that it could in fact have been down to him failing his medical.

That would make more sense in conjunction with the Evening Standard‘s report, as they claim that not only did Tottenham opt against making a move for the England international due to his hamstring injury, but they also report that Antonio Conte and Chelsea could revisit their interest in Barkley in January.

If they had been turned down at such a late stage, it’s hardly likely that the Premier League champions would try again in a few months time, and so the failed medical theory perhaps is more plausible.

It’s claimed in the report that Barkley did prefer a move to Tottenham though, and so that sets up an intriguing January race as Mauricio Pochettino could fend off Chelsea and secure a deal.

Everton had been pushing for £30m for the midfielder, although with his contract set to expire at the end of the season with no renewal in sight, any interested party will be expecting to pay significantly less in January with just six months to run on the deal.

In turn, Everton’s demands will have to drop and the race is on to see whether Tottenham or Chelsea will land Barkley’s signature in January as both could arguably do with further reinforcements.