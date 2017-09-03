58-goal Chelsea stalwart to remain in standoff with club following failure to leave club this summer despite being named in Blues 25-man Premier League squad

Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa is set to remain in a standoff with the Premier League side regarding his future, after the player has offered no indication that he is willing to make peace with the Blues despite being included in the club’s 25-man Premier League squad for this season, according to the Telegraph.

Costa, who failed to secure a move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid over the summer, was left in limbo by the La Liga side on Friday night after the club failed to agree a deal with the English side for striker Costa on deadline day, meaning that Antonio Conte’ side was the only one he could play for before the window opens again in January, as reported by the Telegraph.

Conte’s side still want Costa, who has scored 58 goals in 120 games during his time in west London, to return to the club and train in order to try and make himself available for selection report the Telegraph, however sources close to the player have indicated that the Spaniard has offered no suggestion that he is willing to do that, with the player stating on several occasions that he does not feel he will be given a fair chance by Conte to regain a first team place for the Blues.

Should Costa end up making peace with the Blues and returning to Stamford Bridge, it’ll be interesting to see if the Spaniard can regain fitness and find himself in the Blues starting line-up once again.