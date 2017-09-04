£35M Premier League star will snub Chelsea and secure Spurs move in January, player denies ever undergoing medical with Blues

Ross Barkley is set to sign for Tottenham in January after the England international refused to undergo a medical with Chelsea on Deadline Day after the Blues agreed a £35M deal with Everton for the midfielder, according to the Daily Star.

As per the Daily Star, Barkley had travelled to west London last Thursday after the Toffees agreed a £35M deal with Antonio Conte’s side for the transfer of the Englishman, however the player then changed his mind before, and instead of undergoing a medical with the Blues, decided to return to Merseyside and stay with Everton.

Barkley confirmed the rumours surrounding his mystery medical on Twitter yesterday, after the Toffees star tweeted “Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point.”

As reported by the Daily Star, sources close to the player felt that he was stampeded into joining Chelsea, when he truly desired a move to north London and to sign with Spurs, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side refusing to agree a deal for the player over the summer due to Everton’s £50M asking price.

Spurs are now expected to seal a cut-price deal for Barkley in January report the Daily Star, as the player will have entered the final six months of his Toffees contract.

Should Barkley sign for Spurs in January over rivals Chelsea, it’ll come as a big boost for the north London side, as they finally look to get one over their fierce London rivals.