26-year-old Man United star to ask international teammate to help him secure move, player eager to return to home-country of Spain

Manchester United and Spain star David De Gea is set to ask La Roja captain and Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to help him secure a move back to the Spanish capital, according to Diario Gol.

As reported Diario Gol, De Gea, who joined the Red Devils from Madrid’s local rivals Atletico in 2011 for £18.9M as per the BBC, is desperate to secure a move back to the Spanish capital, with the United shot-stopper set to get Ramos to help him a secure a move by getting the Los Blancos captain to persuade boss Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez to make a move for the 26-year-old.

As per Diario Gol, should Real Madrid end this season without any major trophies in the bag, De Gea believes his dream of securing a move to Zidane’s side will have been reignited, with the Man United ‘keeper needing his Spanish compatriot Ramos to do his part in helping the former Atletico man securing a move back to his home country.

De Gea’s price, report Diario Gol, has increased so much that the only club that can afford him is Real Madrid, which is his preferred destination should he leave Old Trafford.

Should De Gea end up swapping Old Trafford for the Bernabeu, it’ll be interesting to see who Jose Mourinho’s side go after as a replacement for the Spanish goalkeeper.