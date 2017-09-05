Want-away Chelsea striker expelled from Champions League squad, clears path for Atletico move

AWOL Chelsea forward Diego Costa has been omitted from Chelsea’s 2017/18 Champions League squad following his recent antics that has led to him refusing to return to Stamford Bridge since the end of last season’s title-winning campaign, per The Guardian.

The Spain international returned to homeland Brazil at the start of the summer and remains there after going on ‘strike’, stating his Chelsea days are over after falling out with Blues boss Antonio Conte over text message that explained how he wouldn’t be part of the Italian’s plans this season.

His exclusion does not come as a surprise though, as this now prevents him from being cup-tied should a deal with desired-club Atletico Madrid transpire in January, meaning he would be able to play in the competition for the La Liga outfit, according to The Guardian.

Costa could be set to hold peace talks with the club in order to encourage a January switch, which would involve dropping legal action against his employers.

Chelsea have been drawn in Group C of the Champions League, along with Roma, Qarabag and, ironically, Atletico Madrid.

They kick off their Champions League return on the 12th September at home to Qarabag.