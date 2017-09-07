Top Premier League player to be punished by club after ‘disappointing’ his manager

England all-time top goalscorer Wayne Rooney is to be punished “internally” after disappointing Everton manager Ronald Koeman following the striker being charged for drink-driving last week.

BBC Sport report that chairman Bill Kenwright and a “very disappointed” Koeman had a meeting with Rooney on Tuesday about the incident with the Toffee’s boss stating:

“We have spoken on Tuesday and the chairman Bill Kenwright has spoken to him about his situation, “He will be dealt with internally at the appropriate time.”

The news outlet claim Rooney was arrested shortly after 2 AM last Friday after being stopped in a VW Beetle by police in Wilmslow, Chesire.

They say the former England captain was released on bail subject to a court appearance at Stockport Magistrates on the 18th September.

Rooney has scored two goals and set up another for Everton since his summer move from Manchester United.

The forward announced he was retiring from international football last month after scoring 53 times in 119 games for the Three Lions.

All eyes will be fixed on the Everton line-up this Saturday to find out whether Rooney is included in the starting eleven as they prepare to host Tottenham at Goodison Park.