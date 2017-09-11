(Photo) Arsenal ace basks in glory of return to form, big week ahead

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil was in top form in his side’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the weekend, and it looks as though he’s enjoying himself.

The German international has been singled out for criticism on a number of occasions throughout his time in north London, with many scrutinising his lack of influence on games when he isn’t at his creative best.

Whether that’s a limited attacking skill set if he’s not on the ball pulling the strings, or perhaps his lacklustre body language when off the ball or defending.

He split opinion when hitting back at Arsenal’s legends on social media earlier this month too as he urged them to stop criticising the current players and get behind them, but what a difference a win makes.

Ozil urged his followers to have a successful week as he posed in his car, and he’ll be hoping that he can afford to send out positive messages on a more regular basis moving forward rather than having to explain poor performances, results and apologising to the supporters…