Arsenal handed the chance to sign 181-goal European sensation as player declares interest in club

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has stated the club could sell striker Karim Benzema next summer as the La Liga champions look to freshen up their frontline.

According to Don Balon, the France international has admitted an interest in the North London club after years of speculation between the two parties dating back to his Lyon days.

The 29-year-old has scored 181 times in 371 games for Madrid since arriving at the Bernabeu in 2009, picking up no less than fourteen trophies along the way including three Champions League’s.

Benzema was ruled out for up to six weeks on Monday after picking up a hamstring injury in Los Blancos’ draw with Levante over the weekend meaning he will miss Wednesday’s Champions League tie with APOEL.

The news outlet claim Perez has been left frustrated by the lack of top-name signings and is determined to get his own way next summer by acquiring his own targets. They state Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Juventus’ Paulo Dybala are top of his wish-list with the former of particular interest due to a £100m release clause in his contract.

However, in order to swoop for the Argentine forward either Benzema or Gareth Bale must be sold.

Bale himself had speculation surrounding him over his future this summer with string links to Manchester United earlier this summer, the Daily Star report. They say £91m would be enough to persuade Madrid to let go of the Welshman.