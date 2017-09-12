Man United team news: £16M England star handed shock start, 27-goal forward reclaims place in startling lineup

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has handed a start to out-of-favour midfielder Ashley Young for his side’s Champions League match against FC Basel tonight, with French winger Anthony Martial also handed a start as United look to get their campaign underway in style.

Young, who moved to United for £16M in 2011 according to the Daily Mail, is set to claim his first start of the season tonight against his side’s Swiss opponents, with the England star having seemingly found himself out-of-favour at Old Trafford having only made 23 appearances in all competitions last season.

France international Anthony Martial, who has bagged 27 goals in 95 games during his United career, has also been handed a start by Jose Mourinho for their match tonight, with the winger having reclaimed his place in the side after starting on the substitutes bench for their fixture against Stoke on Saturday.

Spaniard De Gea starts in goal for the home side, with Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof and Daley Blind set to start ahead of the ‘keeper. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba are set to be the two holding midfielders for Jose Mourinho’s side tonight, with Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Martial set to start in-front of them, with Belgian Romelu Lukaku being handed the task of being the one to lead the line for the Red Devils.