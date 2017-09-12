Barcelona superstars, Arsenal quintet and legends form incredible free transfer options next summer

While the summer transfer window has just finished and clubs may be looking to January, there is a sensational list of players on expiring contracts to consider.

With so many months to go, anything could happen as some will leave in January for cut-price deals while others may run their contracts down and leave for free. Others will perhaps pen new deals and either stay for the long-term or move on for a fair valuation at the end of the season.

So many options, but so many intriguing names to consider too as Sky Sports report, with a whole host of legendary figures and world superstars reaching the final few months of their existing agreements.

Juventus duo Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini kick us off, while Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is also an option, with quality, experience and leadership in abundance with that trio.

Given what they mean to the Turin giants, it’s highly likely that Buffon and Chiellini will pen new deals, but Reina may not be such a sure thing moving forward.

Daley Blind and Luke Shaw are possible free agents next summer, but Man Utd hold an option to exercise one-year extensions on both players and so unless an exit becomes a serious possibility, they will likely use those to avoid losing them for free.

Patrice Evra, Per Mertesacker and Juanfran are other defensive options, but things really ramp up from the midfield onwards, starting with Real Madrid star Isco.

The Spaniard has been a delight to watch from last season heading into this year, as he has grabbed his opportunities for both club and country and proven what a wonderful player he is. Madrid would be mad to let him go for free, or lose him at all, and so a new contract has to be a priority for them.

Mesut Ozil, Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla are all coming to the end of their deals, much to the concern of Arsenal supporters, while Emre Can could leave Liverpool in less than 12 months time.

The same applies to Barca legend Andres Iniesta, Leon Goretzka and Fernandinho. Meanwhile, United will have to make a decision on Juan Mata, Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini, with the first two also having options of a one-year extension.

Alexis Sanchez and Lionel Messi lead the way in terms of attackers, with the latter surely not set to leave Barcelona on a free. Franck Ribery could leave Bayern along with Arjen Robben, while Mario Balotelli, Fernando Torres and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all face a similar situation.

What a list of superstars. Depending on what happens in the coming months, there could be some serious players on the free transfer market next summer.