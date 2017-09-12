United will struggle to win Champions League with £90M man upfront according to club legend, 35-year-old forward to lead line once player returns from injury

Manchester United will struggle to win the Champions League with Belgian international Romelu Lukaku upfront according to club legend Paul Parker, with new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to lead to the line for the Red Devils once he returns from injury, as reported by the Mirror.

Lukaku, who sealed a move to Old Trafford for £90M over the summer as per the Daily Mail, has scored four goals in four Premier League games so far this season, however former player Parker insists that the club will struggle to win the competition with the former Everton forward leading their line.

When speaking about Lukaku ahead of United’s Champions League fixture against Basel tonight, Parker said that “Lukaku worries me a bit as the most important thing in Champions League football is ball retention and to kill the game, especially if you get a goal in front. Patience is vital. He doesn’t strike me as that kind of player”

Parker also added that the Red Devils resigned Ibrahimovic as “United want to win the Champions League this season and he will be instrumental if they are to have any chance. If Ibrahimovic comes back in November, December or January – whenever it may be – then when United start the knockouts in February, providing they make it, it will be Ibrahimovic who leads the line and Lukaku will be on the bench, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Should United make it to the latter stages of the Champions League, it’ll be interesting to whoo boss Jose Mourinho goes with to start upfront for his side.