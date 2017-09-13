‘He’s the magic’ – Chelsea legend backs forward to reach the level of Messi and Ronaldo

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has backed Eden Hazard to reach the level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Hazard is slowly making his way back to fitness after breaking his ankle in June.

The Belgian came on for the last 30 minutes of Chelsea’s 6-0 thrashing of Qarabag, and is hoping to make his first start of the season against Arsenal at the weekend.

Lampard believes Hazard can go on to meet the heights of La Liga’s two main men.

“A great plus with Hazard who came on at the weekend and came on again today,’ Lampard told BT Sport, as reported by Metro.

“I feel that he’ll be involved at the weekend and going forward. He’s the magic in the Chelsea team.”

“If Eden Hazard’s on his game he’s got the magic that we talk about with the Messi’s and Ronaldo’s – he can get towards that level.”

Following the win, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte played down the significance of such a result, but Lampard believes his former club can go far in the Champions League.

“They’re the unknowns. We talk about (Alvaro) Morata being their main man. He’s the form man and he needs to stay injury-free, especially for sure.”

“They are very well drilled. I do fancy their chances of going far because they are so well drilled and can defend.”