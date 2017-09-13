Man City UCL team news: vital defender set to be a huge miss, further doubts on key men

Man City will be without their captain and talisman Vincent Kompany tonight as they travel to recently crowned Dutch champions Feyenoord in their opening Champions League fixture.

The Express report that Pep Guardiola will be without key defender and captain Vincent Kompany who has not travelled with the side. The Belgian defender remains sidelined after suffering a calf injury. Further, Yaya Toure has not travelled.

Guardiola will make a late decision on which goalkeeper to go with after Emerson suffered a severe head injury during a clash with Liverpool’s Saido Mane at the weekend. The report also suggests that Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva could be rested with Raheem Sterling available after a domestic ban.

The Dutch champions had a more than impressive campaign last season after securing a historic league title. Managed by former Dutch star Giovanni van Bronckhorst – this will be the ex-defender’s first night as a manager in the Champions League.

City will be clear favourites going into this one and anything less than a draw is likely to be a disappointment.

Man City likely starting eleven: Ederson; Walker, Danilo, Stones, Mangala, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Sane; Aguero