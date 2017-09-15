Liverpool transfer news: 38-goal marksman eyes move, key defensive solution in January

Liverpool target and RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner has named the Reds on his list of possible destinations as he eyes a move to a big club.

The 21-year-old has impressed in his short career so far, scoring 38 goals in 141 outings in total for both Stuttgart and Leipzig, while he’s bagged six goals in eight appearances for the senior Germany side.

He’s really found his form since his move to Leipzig in 2016 though, finding the net on 21 occasions in 32 outings last season while he’s already added four in five this season.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that he’s attracting attention, and as reported by Yahoo Sport, he’s now revealed where he might be looking in the future when he decides to move on to a new challenge.

“Until now, everything has gone well with Leipzig, therefore I don’t think about what could happen in one, two or three years, but of course I what to play for a big club at some point,” he said.

“FC Bayern are also a big club, but that’s not a topic I will busy myself with. In Spain, in Barca, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid three clubs tops,” added Werner, who puts English Premier League clubs “Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City” in the same bracket.

Leipzig won’t want to lose him any time soon and so it remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but it sounds as though Werner has big ambitions moving forward.

Meanwhile, according to talkSPORT, via Calciomercato, Liverpool are said to be ready to return for Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij in January to solve their defensive crisis.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already conceded eight goals in four Premier League games, and leaked two more in their draw with Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek.

In turn, they desperately need to address the situation if they want to compete for major honours, and De Vrij would certainly add class and defensive solidity.

It’s noted that with a move for Southampton ace Virgil van Dijk unlikely, a swoop for his compatriot is more likely and it would certainly be a sensible signing for Liverpool who need to add a new defender to shore things up at the back.