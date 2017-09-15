Tottenham team news: key midfielder set to return, £23m summer signing could be rested

Tottenham are at home to Swansea this Saturday and will see the return of Dele Alli to their starting line-up in the evening kick-off.

Alli is still serving his European suspension so missed Spurs’ midweek fixture at home to Borussia Dortmund but will return to the starting eleven this weekend. Jan Vertonghen picked up a suspension in Wednesday night’s fixture so is likely to start this weekend to allow for rotation later in the month when he serves his European suspension.

Eric Dier could start in midfield this weekend if Moussa Dembele is rested. Further, there is unlikely to be a start for summer signing Fernando Llorente as Harry Kane’s tremendous form continues. The England striker is more than likely to lead the line tomorrow.

Despite an impressive debut on Wednesday, £23m Serge Aurier is unlikely to start with the Evening Standard expecting Kieran Trippier to get the nod at right-back. Aurier was an impressive force down the right flank all game throughout Tottenham’s 90 minutes against German heavyweight’s Dortmund and has made a fine start to life in a white shirt. (Fee per the Evening Standard.)

With the ‘Wembley curse’ finally demolished, Tottenham will be looking for no less than three points come tomorrow evening.

Spurs’ likely line-up: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Eriksen, Dier, Alli, Son; Kane