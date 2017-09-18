Childish PSG pair’s spat goes on, €222m man unfollows furious teammate

Neymar and Edinson Cavani’s little feud is seemingly rumbling on as it’s been claimed the former has unfollowed his PSG teammate on Instagram.

The pair clashed during the win over Lyon on Sunday night as they argued over who would take set-pieces, with Dani Alves stepping in and clearly backing his compatriot which probably led to more issues.

According to GFFN, Cavani stormed off after the game with coach Unai Emery insisting that he’s leaving it to the players to sort it out between themselves. Given that they’re in the mid to late 20s, they really do need to grow up and get it sorted before the next game.

However, it seems as though that’s a bit of wishful thinking as The Sun claim that Neymar has unfollowed his new teammate on Instagram which suggests that there really are issues in the French capital if the attacking duo are going to get so petty and immature.

Neymar, Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have been in good form to start the season as PSG attempt to compete on various fronts this season, and so perhaps Emery will have to step in and tell them to focus on the bigger goals.

Having spent €222m on the Brazilian international this past summer, as noted by BBC Sport, the French giants were probably expecting a bit more leadership about him to step aside instead of costing his team. Or perhaps Emery should clear these things up on the training pitch and avoid the whole thing altogether…