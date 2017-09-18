Real Madrid defender accused of racism

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been accused of aiming racist comments at Levante’s Jefferson Lerma during the club’s 1-1 draw last week, so say El Mundo Deportivo.

They claim television camera’s have picked up exchanges between the two players in which the Spaniard included the term ‘monkey’ towards his counterpart.

Lerma was later involved in a clash that ended in Madrid’s Marcelo being sent for an early bath.

They state that La Liga are now likely to open investigation into the incident, although the scenario has not been included in the referee’s match report.

This will be the third racial abuse case the league will look into with the Spanish body looking into incidents in the Barcelona game against Espanyol and Leganes’ tie with Getafe.

Carvajal has made over a century of appearances for Los Blancos since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013, winning three Champions Leagues, a La Liga title and a Cope del Rey.