Chelsea achieved a historic feat against Crystal Palace, marking a milestone they hadn’t reached in 118 years.

Despite Palace taking a 1-0 lead at Selhurst Park with a remarkable goal from Jefferson Lerma, Chelsea staged a comeback in the second half.

Following a seven-minute delay due to referee Michael Oliver’s communication equipment issues, Conor Gallagher scored twice, marking his first goals of the season. Later, Enzo Fernandez sealed the victory in stoppage time with an assist from Cole Palmer.

Chelsea secured their second consecutive victory after eliminating Aston Villa from the FA Cup earlier in the week.

In addition to the triumph, Chelsea’s win against Crystal Palace set a new record as they have now defeated Palace in 13 consecutive matches. This achievement marks the first time in Chelsea’s history that they have won such a significant number of league matches in succession against the same opponent.

Monday evening’s fixture marked Roy Hodgson’s 200th match in charge of Palace, but it could potentially be his final one after his good friend Mauricio Pochettino compounded Palace’s misery at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles suffered their third defeat in four games, having also been convincingly beaten by Arsenal and Brighton in recent matches.