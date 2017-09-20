Man United player ratings v Burton: young Three Lions duo shine

Manchester United displayed a near-perfect performance to beat Burton 4-1 to progress through to the next round of the League Cup, with several players putting in impressive shifts.

Sergio Romero – 6.5

Did not have much to do for the most part but dealt with any potential problems that came his way. That’s now 22 clean sheets in 25 competitive appearances for the Argentine.

Matteo Darmian – 6

Was quiet but efficient. However, on a personal level he will not have done enough to tempt Jose Mourinho to select him over the in-form Antonio Valencia at right-back in the first eleven in a game where he could have (and should have) taken the bull by the horns.

Victor Lindelöf – 7

Put in a solid performance after a shaky opening few minutes but snuffed out any attacks from then on in, barring the goal-line scramble that led to the Burton goal at the death. Hasn’t put a foot wrong in either of his first tow United appearances.

Chris Smalling – 7.5

Another component performance by the centre-half in a game of minimal defensive action. Led the back-line superbly and will disappointed to not have come away with a clean sheet.

Daley Blind – 6.5

Found his counterpart’s pace somewhat tricky at times but his experience prevailed in a game that became comfortable for him in the end.

Ander Herrera – 7.5

Sturdy as ever and was always looking to play the ball forward. Showed why he is a fan-favourite once again with his tireless work-rate and determination.

Michael Carrick – 8

The club captain was cool, calm and assured from first to last whistle, although was given a lot of time and space by the opposition. Proved to cost Burton as he fed through a terrific ball in the lead up to Marcus Rashford’s first goal of the night.

Jesse Lingard – 8.5

His sublime assist and all-round general play merited him a full 90 minutes. Was up to mischief all game, hardly giving Burton’s defenders moment’s piece and his goal was well earned.

Juan Mata – 8.5

Was always on the prowl for that defence-cutting ball and sought to attack all game. A shame to see him leave the field at half-time as he was playing some aesthetically pleasing football but understandable given United’s trip to Southampton on Saturday.

Anthony Martial – 8

Has been United’s surprise package this season, now tallying four goals this season and was deservedly allowed to last the full match. Impressive stuff.

Marcus Rashford – 9

Netted two very neat goals and maybe could have had a hat-trick. Now has five goals in the bag across all competitions this campaign and doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon. It looks as though Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have to earn his spot this time around

SUBS

Luke Shaw – 5.5 (Mata, 45′)

Was nice to see him return to first-team football again for the first time since February but clearly lacked match-fitness and did little to convince otherwise.

Scott McTominay – 5 (Rashford, 64′)

Difficult to make a straight impact on any debut, especially a Manchester United one, but he’ll be the one taking away all the memories, not the fans.

Castro Pereira – 4 (Romero, 78′)

Granted he didn’t have much playing time but if you want to make an impact at Old Trafford, make sure it isn’t a negative one. Conceding a goal after only twelve minutes in a game that was already won won’t do him any favours.