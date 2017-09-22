Cristiano Ronaldo wants this Real Madrid player dropped, clashes with teammate

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants coach Zinedine Zidane to drop striker Borja Mayoral, but the Frenchman is restricted.

The reigning Spanish and European champions have had a difficult start to the new domestic campaign, as they sit in eighth place after five games having collected just eight points, leaving them seven points adrift of Barcelona at the top of the table.

SEE MORE:

Real Madrid problems mount as key South American star ruled out for a month

Chelsea set to renew interest in £70m forward as player concedes defeat in Real Madrid move

Man City move for £60m South American star in balance

According to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, Ronaldo is clashing with Mayoral on the pitch, as he doesn’t feel as though he can build an understanding with the youngster and believes that he prioritises his own ambitions and success over his and the team.

With Alvaro Morata sold this past summer coupled with Karim Benzema’s hamstring injury, there’s little that Zidane can do currently, but it seems as though he’s being put under pressure by his talisman to make a change and drop Mayoral, or at least influence the way in which he plays.

Further, the report claims that the Portuguese international is determined to surpass great rival Lionel Messi this season, and wants to score as many goals as possible. With Mayoral in the team alongside him, it seems as though he doesn’t believe that will be doable.

The 20-year-old has in fact impressed through the middle and grabbed his first La Liga goal of the season last week, but it hasn’t sat well with Ronaldo who seemingly wants a change to be made.

Ronaldo is reportedly counting down the days until Benzema returns, but it sounds as though he’ll clash with Zidane as the Real Madrid boss recently praised Mayoral.

“He’s part of the squad, he’s young but I knew he could be,” he said, as reported by the Express. “He can play an important role and today he showed it”

“I’m glad because it’s what we want from the players, that when they play, they try to do it well, and he did so.”

It would seem as though Ronaldo doesn’t agree…